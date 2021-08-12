Hardy Reed LLC Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,480,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.48. 87,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

