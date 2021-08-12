ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,072. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

