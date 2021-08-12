Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ATC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

