iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. 4,709,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

