Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,060.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 895.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 898.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 933.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 153,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

