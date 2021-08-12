Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $5,338,091.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,966. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

