Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $105.90. 579,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,823. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

