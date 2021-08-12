Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $5,566,786.68 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $227.83. 207,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,081. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.