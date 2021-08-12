Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field Purchases 125,000 Shares

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 408,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,503. The company has a market cap of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

