Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of The Joint stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.20. 160,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.25.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
