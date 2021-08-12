Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Joint stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.20. 160,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.