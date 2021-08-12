Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 161,316 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 5,395,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,101. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
