Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 161,316 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 5,395,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,101. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

