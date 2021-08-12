MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 5,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.31. 129,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

