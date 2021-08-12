North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.45. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,981. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 73,397 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

