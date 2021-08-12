Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,806,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $209.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,217. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

