Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 169,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,898. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

