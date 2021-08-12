American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Up 0%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.59. 4,281 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

