InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) shares fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 3,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InterCure in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

