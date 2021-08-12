NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 48,416,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,621,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

