Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.96. 1,771,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.