HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,706,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

