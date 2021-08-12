Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 847,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.