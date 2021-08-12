Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for about 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 720,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

