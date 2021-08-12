TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.
NASDAQ TTEC traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,835. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,294,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
