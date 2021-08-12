TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,835. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,294,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

