Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $214.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

