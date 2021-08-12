CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.14. 6,540,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,479. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

