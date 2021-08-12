Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $766,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.43. 1,215,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

