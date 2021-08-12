iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,792,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

