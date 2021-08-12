DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Tops $36.89 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and $3.91 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,217,350,318 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.