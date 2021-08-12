Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce sales of $32.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the highest is $36.09 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $127.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $134.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.32 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $182.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

BRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 517,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,430. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

