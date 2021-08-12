Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 183,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ remained flat at $$20.35 on Friday. 998,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.40.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.