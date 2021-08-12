Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$52.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.82. 50,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,891. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$19.11 and a one year high of C$49.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

