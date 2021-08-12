Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,834 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 3,174,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

