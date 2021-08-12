J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 394,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

