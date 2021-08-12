Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%.

Repro Med Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 186,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

