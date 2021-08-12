Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 6,377 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 282,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

