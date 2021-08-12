Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 494,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,470. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

