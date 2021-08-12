Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.15. 3,482,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,294. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.