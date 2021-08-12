Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

NOTV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. 126,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $469.46 million, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

