J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.19. 660,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.