Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,697 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. 3,185,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.