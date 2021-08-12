J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

