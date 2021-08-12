BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Down 0%

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.