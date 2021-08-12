Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.34. 9,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 48,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

