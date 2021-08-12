VeChain Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $6.76 billion and $1.04 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

