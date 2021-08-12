Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Cap Achieves $6.01 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $10.60 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $11.78 or 0.00026745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

