Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PCOM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 45,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,247. Points International has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $250.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

