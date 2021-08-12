Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,791,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

