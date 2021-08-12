Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARPO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 949,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,543. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.