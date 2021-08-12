Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%.

Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 160,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

