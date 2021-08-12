Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 11,209,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

